Jean Rounds completes first round of chemotherapy

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds says his wife is doing well after completing her first round of chemotherapy.

Rounds (R-S.D.) gave an update on Jean Rounds' condition Monday morning. She was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Jean is responding well to her treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., according to a press release from Rounds.

Last week, Jean underwent three days of chemotherapy treatment at The Mayo Clinic following the discovery of a malignant high-grade, aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve. Jean will spend the next two weeks recovering at home before they return to The Mayo Clinic for a second round of chemotherapy treatment in mid-July.

In the release, Rounds said his family is thankful for all the support they have received, saying “As other families who have experienced a cancer diagnosis know, this has been a difficult and trying time for Jean and our family. Throughout it, we’ve been lifted by the overwhelming support and prayers from so many. Your support has been a true source of strength during Jean’s treatment.”