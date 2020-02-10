Jean Rounds nears completion of cancer treatment

Jean Rounds battle against cancer is about to take a major positive step, according to her husband, Sen. Mike Rounds.

Sen. Mike Rounds and his wife Jean

On Monday, Jean will begin her fifth and final week of radiation treatment.

"At the end of this week, she gets to ring the bell, saying she's completed her treatment," Sen. Rounds told Dakota News Now Monday.

Sen. Rounds said after this week, her treatment will move to the "monitoring" phase.

"Jean has just been a trooper in this whole thing," Sen. Rounds said. "Right now, everything is going in the right direction."

Jean was diagnosed with a sarcoma cancer last May.

Sen. Rounds said Jean's health was one of the reasons he waited until last week to announce his re-election bid. He said he wanted to wait until they knew Jean was progressing before focusing on re-election.

The Senator spoke on a number of topics Monday Morning on Dakota News Now, including how his political career began, as well as the current partisan divide in Washington. You can see the full interview attached to this story.