Jean Rounds undergoes surgery to remove hematoma

Jean Rounds underwent an unexpected operation as she continues to recover from chemotherapy.

Rounds, the wife of South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds, was admitted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester after she experienced pain in her right leg. Doctors found a hematoma at the site of her surgical incision, and determined that this was causing pressure on her sciatic nerve.

Doctors believe this was likely caused by blood thinners she was taking following November’s successful surgery to remove the remaining portion of the tumor after the chemo treatments were complete. She underwent surgery on Wednesday to remove the hematoma and will remain at the hospital for the next several days.

In a press release, Sen. Rounds called this an "unexpected hurdle," but said there are no concerns about her cancer at this time.

Following six successful rounds of chemo, Jean underwent surgery last month to remove the remaining portion of her tumor. She will undergo radiation treatment in the coming months as she finishes her anticipated course of treatment.

“We continue to be lifted by the thoughts and prayers of so many and thank those who have supported us throughout this process," the couple said. "Keep the prayers coming!”