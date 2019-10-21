Jelsma's venture from football to art

Local artists are working on five new murals in downtown Sioux Falls. The artists can be seen working near the Rock Island Building off of Phillips Avenue.

Five local artists are painting the five different murals that will match the color scheme of the brand new red Sioux Falls mural. It's a project privately funded by the Rock Island Building.

Robbie Jelsma is one of the artists and just finished a project in Redfield. He was contacted by a friend through Facebook to tell a story with his spray paint can.

"I just started when I was younger kind of copying my older sister," Jelsma said.

While playing college football at South Dakota State University, art became Robbie’s second hobby, but a knee injury brought his football career to a screeching halt.

He was an engineering student as well, tattooing in his free time on his grandparent's farm near Yankton. It’s something that feels more natural to him.

"I worked for an engineering firm for a few years and just did this on the side, but now it's full-time tattoos and painting," Jelsma said.

On short notice, he chose what he knew he could do well for a mural that would stay on a downtown Sioux Falls wall for years to come. He’s never painted large roses before.

"I kind of try to incorporate nature and bright colors into everything I do. With tattoos, I don't do colors as much but I do enjoy roses a lot. They're my favorite flower," Jelsma said.

Art lovers stopped by to take pictures to appreciate Sioux Falls' new art scene.

"I like that there's different stuff all put together," Sioux Falls resident, Michelle Sayler said.

Michelle Sayler and her son seek out new murals every time they're in a new city.

"I feel like Sioux Falls has grown a lot in the last 10 years and I feel like culturally it's getting to be a lot more diverse," Sayler said.

Jelsma said art is never done you can always increase the quality.

So far he has painted five hours a day for the last three days. That’s 15 hours total so far with him mostly using spray paint.

