'Jeopardy!' contestants organize play-along fundraiser to fight pancreatic cancer

Several "Jeopardy!" contestants have taken it upon themselves to help in the fight against the disease afflicting longtime host Alex Trebek.

Tournament of Champions contestants are organizing a play-along fundraiser during the tournament's finals on Thursday and Friday.

Contestant Steve Grade tweeted about the fundraiser earlier this month. They are asking Jeopardy! fans to tune into the finals and try and guess the answers with the contestants. For each answer you get right, they are asking you to donate $1 to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

Grade said the fundraiser aims to support Trebek in his fight against pancreatic cancer, and to remember Larry Martin, the Jeopardy! 2018 Teachers Tournament champion who died from pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

Jeopardy! fans and contestants alike have been rallying around Trebek in his fight against cancer. Earlier this week, a Tournament of Champions contestant used Final Jeopardy as a chance to send a special message to Trebek.

You can make donations to the Lustgarten Foundation here.

The Tournament of Champions finale episodes air Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m. on KSFY.