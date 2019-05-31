Johnson calls on Congress to do more for agriculture

While federal aid has been noted from Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and President Trump, South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson says the farmers and ranchers in this region of the country require extensive attention.

According to the USDA Crop Progress Report, only 25% of our intended corn acres have been planted thanks to copious amounts of precipitation. Ross Plucker makes a living off soybeans, alfalfa, and livestock. The products he is putting in the ground are struggling as you have probably seen some of the lakes developing on farm land.

"I intended on planting about 850-900 acres of corn this year and so far I have roughly 40 in,” says farmer Ross Plucker. “I was planning on planting 100 acres of beans, but I don't have any of those in yet."

It's been awhile since the sun has figuratively shined on the agriculture industry. The United States is in its fifth year of declining commodity prices and net farm income. Trade disputes are contributing to the struggle, but the unpredictable weather is not helping either. It is a problem we have not seen in generations, and will require some extra effort according to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

"I think growing up in South Dakota I always knew that our weather was incredibly unpredictable. The storm that we saw this spring was historical in nature," she said.

It's been a perfect storm of difficulties for farmers, and most of the help is likely to come through federal resources.

Congressman Dusty Johnson spoke with local farmers Friday afternoon to tell them they are not the only ones struggling. Farmers in states like Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois among others are facing similar obstacles, and a coalition of farm states with republican and democratic leadership needs to identify and solve this multi-billion dollar impact.

"I think most South Dakotans understand how wet it has been, and that has impacted the ability of corn farmers, soybean farmers out in the field,” Johnson said. “What they may not realize is how big of an impact that is on our livestock folk too. We've got almost five million cattle between beef and dairy here in South Dakota. We got to make sure they got stuff in their bellies."

Representative Johnson says Congress has the resources to come up with a plan that will not cost tax payers, but still allows the flexibility to plant cover crops for cattle to forage.