Journey, The Pretenders to perform in Sioux Falls

One of the most iconic rock bands of all time will play in Sioux Falls next year.

The Denny Sanford Premier Center announced Thursday that Journey will perform June 9, 2020. The show will bring together Neal Schon, Ross Valory, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith, and Arnel Pineda to perform hits “Don’t Stop Believin'”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Lights”, “Faithfully” and “Wheel in the Sky”.

The Pretenders are expected to perform as well.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Nov. 7 at 10 a.m and regular tickets will go on sale Nov. 8.