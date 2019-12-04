Judge appoints interim Minnehaha County State's Attorney

A circuit judge has appointed a new prosecutor to fill in for outgoing Minnehaha County State's Attorney Aaron McGowan.

Crystal Johnson will serve as interim state's attorney, according to a press release from the Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners.

Johnson has served as a Magistrate Judge since 2015. Prior to that, she worked as a prosecutor at the Minnehaha County State's Attorney office for 10 years.

Johnson's appointment takes effect at at 5:01 p.m. Friday, immediately after McGowan's resignation becomes official.

Judge Robin Houwman, the presiding judge of the Second Judicial Circuit in South Dakota, made the appointment. Officials say the county commission will work over the next two weeks to name a permanent replacement. That replacement will fulfill the remainder of the term, which is up for election in November 2020.

McGowan announced he was stepping down last week following public scrutiny over his conduct on the job. He said he was resigning for health and family reasons.