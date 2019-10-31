Judge denies death row inmate's stay of execution

A judge has denied Charles Rhines' request for a stay of his execution.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said Second Circuit Judge Jon Sogn denied Rhines request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, Ravnsbory said "Justice for Donnivan is long overdue Our courts have recognized the constitutionality of the state's execution protocol for years and that was affirmed by Judge Sogn today. Rhines has had his day in court. It is now time for him to serve his sentence."

On Tuesday, Rhines' attorneys argued for a restraining order and preliminary injunction to stay his execution, saying that the drugs that will be potentially used in his execution, pentobarbital, is not an ultra-short-acting barbiturate.

The state argued in the hearing Tuesday, saying that Rhines had eight years to make a decision and that he is using this time to stay his execution.

Rhines was convicted in 1993 for brutally murdering 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer during a burglary of a Rapid City donut shop in 1992.

He's scheduled to be executed during the week of November 3.