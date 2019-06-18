Judge grants another preliminary injunction after Sioux Falls Sanitation owner no shows

Judge Camela Theeler granted the City of Sioux Falls another preliminary injunction after Sioux Falls Sanitation owner Kay Kramer didn't show up for another court appearance.

Landfill Superintendent, Don Kuper, has been in contact with Kramer by text and says she has been to the sheriff's office to pick up legal documents, meaning she's officially been served.

The city asked Tuesday to have permission to continue accepting trash receptacles from residents that belong to Sioux Falls Sanitation.

Currently they have 48 steel rear load dumpsters, nine steel roll off dumpsters and 190 residential carts in possession.

The judge said due to the defendant not making an effort to take care of these issues and the city has met all elements for a preliminary injunction the judge ruled in the city's favor.