Judicial emergency declared in Gregory County

Effective immediately, the South Dakota Supreme Court has declared a judicial emergency in Gregory County.

Judicial operations for Gregory County will resume at the Tripp County Courthouse in Winner. All deadlines, time schedules, and filing requirements pending in Gregory County are suspended until further order by the court.

“The storm in Burke was a horrific event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the residents as they work to rebuild their community,” said Chief Justice David Gilbertson. “The rural nature of our state provides unique challenges to the court system, but the Unified Judicial System remains committed to serving the people of Gregory county through this challenging time.”

