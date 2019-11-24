Julián Castro addresses LGBTQ issues, Iowa Caucasus

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro is making his way through Iowa this weekend speaking with Iowa democrats.

Sunday he spoke in Sioux City about LGBTQ issues and took on people who didn't agree with his comments that Iowa shouldn't be first in the nation for the presidential Caucasus.

Secretary Castro said this year people are looking for a candidate that is authentic. He wants to make sure everyone has the same opportunity to achieve their dreams and wants to restore decency and integrity to the oval office.

A small group of people in Sioux City turned out for the Siouxland Pride event to meet candidate Castro. LGBTQ advocates said people in the community still struggle with discrimination and it affects their ability to find stable housing, especially teens on the spectrum.

"The Equality Act is an example of that in Congress to make sure that people cannot be discriminated against based on their sexual orientation or their gender identity," Castro said.

Homelessness is an issue in Sioux City and across the country. Advocates say Sioux City isn't a big enough community to have a shelter for LGBTQ youth. Year after year they see more teens that are couch surfing.

"We need to see housing as a human right where everyone has a safe, decent, affordable place to live," Castro said. "So the housing plan that I put out actually has a goal of ending homelessness in America by 2028 which is very ambitious."

When Castro was the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Obama he saw a need for housing for the LGBTQ community.

The conversation changed when someone asked about Castro’s comments that Iowa shouldn't be first in the nation to caucus.

"You said that Iowa should not be first in the nation to caucus because we're not diverse enough and I kind of take that to heart because I feel we are very diverse," an event goer said.

Castro agreed there is diversity in Iowa. He said what should happen is different states of different backgrounds should be ranked according to how they reflect the diversity of the Democratic Party.

Some felt if smaller states like Iowa didn't continue to caucus first and hold that reputation nobody would care about Iowa and focus on larger states.

"I just think our country has changed a lot since 1972 and our Democratic Party has changed a lot and that we should give other states an opportunity to go first," Castro said.

Castro said he has tremendous respect for Iowans and their willingness to listen to more than one candidate, but would like to see other states go first.

As far as housing he said when the Obama Administration focused on veteran homelessness and Congress worked together they made quick progress.

He added if elected he would reverse a lot of legislation that President Trump has put in place and rejoin the Paris Climate Corp to lead in sustainability while looking into a green new deal.

