A Sioux Falls man has been convicted of manslaughter in the stabbing death of another man.

On Tuesday, a jury found Christopher Lee Adamds guilty on two counts of first-degree manslaughter in in the 2019 death of 38-year-old Ronnie Jerome Barker.

Court documents state the two men were drinking at Adam's home on March 10 when the two got in an argument that resulted in the stabbing.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.