Jury selection underway in trial of Sioux Falls man accused of shooting friend

Jury selection in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing his friend at a Sioux Falls home has begun.

Nineteen-year-old Stasek Stefanyuk is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the September 2018 shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Police say Stefanyuk was showing a new shotgun to his friend, Darias Jae Tiger, when the gun went off, striking Tiger in the back.

Stefanyuk says the shooting was an accident, but police considered it "reckless" based on statements and evidence from the scene. Investigators also found drugs at the home.

According to the Minnehaha County State's Attorney's office, jury selection in Stefanyuk's trial began Monday morning. Opening statements in the trial are set to take place later this week.