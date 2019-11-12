Juul cuts 650 jobs as vaping industry faces scrutiny

Uncertainty and bad publicity in the vaping industry are taking a toll on Juul.

Juul is laying off 650 employees in the midst of $1 billion in cost-cutting moves. (Source: CNN)

The company announced a second restructuring effort on Tuesday. The e-cigarette maker is cutting another 150 jobs in addition to the 500 announced in October.

The $1 billion cost-cutting plan comes in the face of heightened scrutiny surrounding vaping.

Several states are moving to ban e-cigarettes altogether.

Top retailers like Walmart have announced they would no longer sell vaping products.

Vaping lung injuries have topped 2,000 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most of the illnesses involve vaping substances that include THC – the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.

