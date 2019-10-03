Juvenile charged in Brookings stabbing

A 15-year-old is facing charges after fatally stabbing a relative just outside of Brookings over the weekend.

The Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson says Justin Proctor, 37, was stabbed during an altercation with the unidentified teen on Sept. 28.

As a result of his injuries, Proctor died Sept. 29. Authorities said his autopsy proved he died from a stab wound to his lower left abdomen.

After further investigation, which included eyewitness testimony, law enforcement learned that the teen had intended to cause bodily injury to Proctor.

Authorities said the juvenile and Proctor are related.

The teen has been charged with aggravated assault and first-degree manslaughter.

He's scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Oct. 8. Juvenile hearings on this case will be closed to the public, officials said

