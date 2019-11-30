Juveniles injured in Sioux Falls stabbing, juvenile suspect in custody

Authorities were spotted on the bike trail Friday night after a report of a stabbing.

Details are limited. Sioux Falls police released a brief update just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. They say officers responded to a stabbing involving three juveniles along the bike trail near W. 41st Street and S. Kiwanis Avenue Friday. All three were taken to local hospitals for treatment, but police did not give any information on what condition they’re in. A juvenile suspect was found and taken into custody without incident and the public is not in any danger. They say the investigation is ongoing and more details are expected to be released during Monday’s press briefing.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.