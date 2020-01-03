K-9 Doerak retires from SFPD

The Sioux Falls Police Department said goodbye to a fellow officer Friday afternoon.

K-9 Officer Doerak is retiring after seven years of active duty. During that time, he was used in hundreds of drug cases and helped the department seize tens of thousands of dollars in drug money.

Doerak had two different handlers throughout his time with the force. He'll be living with his first handler during his retirement.

"I think he's looking forward to getting some people food," said Sergeant Nick Butler, Sioux Falls Police Department. "He's never really experienced that in his life. Some time relaxing and spending time with the family and being together again. Really I hope he just enjoys laying around like I hope to do when I retire."

Butler says during their time together, Doerak's trust and loyalty were second to none.