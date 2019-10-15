K-9 unit materializing in Rock Valley, Iowa

A new resource is in the process of being added to the Rock Valley Police Department. A new member is joining the ranks, but weapon training will not be necessary for this recruit. Instead, Officer Jordan Kerr will lead the way for the new addition to the department's first K-9 unit. Thanks to Kerr's initiative and enthusiasm, he received approval from city councilors in August to begin raising money for the cause. Mayor Kevin Van Otterloo knew it would improve his community that he has lived in his whole life, but also knew a dedicated officer like Kerr could make this happen.

"The biggest reason was because Officer Kerr came forward and asked to do it," said the mayor.

Before talks of a K-9 unit came to fruition, Rock Valley would receive help from neighboring K-9 units in surrounding counties like Lyon County. Now, the help being received is in the form of teaching.

"I've been able to see and talk with them and see how they are able to interact," Kerr said. "I've been starting to hang out with them more and watching their training to learn some more."

The training process will take time and patience, but like many people, Kerr has a love for dogs.