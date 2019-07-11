KKIDS youth sports expo returns this weekend

Running out of ideas to keep your kids active this summer? An upcoming sports expo has you covered.

The Wild Dakota Outdoors organization is holding its 10th annual KKIDS Youth Expo in Garretson this weekend.

"KKIDS" stands for for Keeping Kids in Outdoor Sports. It's giving kids the opportunity to learn a variety of outdoor sports.

Activities include tasting wild game, shooting techniques, fishing tips, waterfowl calling, archery shooting, and puppy training basics. There are a variety of other activities as well.

The event takes place Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 48605 255th Street in Garretson.

You can find more details about the event here.