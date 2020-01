KSFY, KDLT programming changes

Programming on KSFY and KDLT has changed.

Find a list of Monday – Friday daily programming on KSFY and KDLT below.

KSFY

• 2 a.m. – ABC World News Now

• 4:30 p.m. – America This Morning

• 5 p.m. – Dakota News Now

• 7 a.m. – Good Morning America

• 9 a.m. – LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

• 10 a.m. – The View

• 11 a.m. – Family Feud

• 12 p.m. – Good Morning America

• 1 p.m. – General Hospital

• 2 p.m. – Inside Edition

• 2:30 p.m. -- Jeopardy!

• 3 p.m. – Kelly Clarkson

• 4 p.m. – Ellen

• 5 p.m. – Dakota News Now

• 5:30 p.m. – ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

• 6 p.m. – Dakota News Now

• 6:30 p.m. – Wheel of Fortune

KDLT

• 3 a.m. -- Early Today

• 4:30 a.m. -- AgDay

• 5 a.m. -- Dakota News Now

• 7 a.m. -- Today Show

• 10 a.m. -- Today with Hoda & Jenna

• 11 a.m. – The Doctors

• 12 p.m. – Rachael Ray

• 2 p.m. – Hot Bench

• 3 p.m. – Judge Judy

• 4 p.m. – Dakota News Now

• 5 p.m. – Jeopardy!

• 5:30 p.m. – Dakota News Now

• 6 p.m. – NBC Nightly News

• 6:30 p.m. – Dakota News Now