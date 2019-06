The KSFY Media Camp students are putting the final touches on their newscasts.

They learned how to write scripts earlier Thursday. Many familiar faces from the KSFY team helped them put together their stories.

This is the fifth annual KSFY Media Camp. Nine high school students took part this year. They are learning what goes into producing an evening newscast.

You can see their newscasts Friday night in the 5 and 6 p.m. news.