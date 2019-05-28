KSFY News launches news partnership with Results Radio

You may hear some familiar voices giving news updates as you commute around the Sioux Falls area.

KSFY is partnering with Results Radio to offer news updates for each of the group's seven radio stations.

You can catch updates from Brian Allen, Kamie Roesler, Vanessa Gomez, and other KSFY News reporters on KMXC 97.3 FM, KYBB 102.7 FM, KKLX 104.7 FM, KSOO AM 1000, KIKN 100.5 FM, KSOO-FM 99.1 (ESPN Radio), and KXRB AM 1140 & 100.1 FM.

KSFY and Results Radio already partner for weather forecasts. KSFY meteorologists have been delivering weather updates on Results Radio stations since early 2018.