KSFY News nominated for 5 Emmys

KSFY News has received five nominations for the 2019 Upper Midwest Emmy Awards.

The nominations included three newscasts that focused on spring flooding and blizzards in the region, as well as two individual stories.

Two KSFY News at 5:00 newscasts were nominated, including one covering flooding in March, and another covering the April blizzard. A KSFY Morning News newscast covering the April blizzard also received a nomination.

KSFY photojournalist Dave Hauck was nominated for the story of an O'Gorman high school student dealing with loss.

KSFY News anchor Vanessa Gomez and photojournalist Troy Timmermna were nominated for the story of a Minnesota woman who found her voice after a terrifying domestic abuse ordeal.

You can see the full list of nominations here.

