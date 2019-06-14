KSFY to begin airing national anthem daily

A classic broadcasting salute to patriotism is returning to KSFY.

KSFY will join our other sister stations in 93 television markets across the country airing “The Star-Spangled Banner” each night at midnight.

Years ago, KSFY, like many television stations, aired the national anthem to mark the beginning or the end of a broadcast day. This practice was largely phased out as stations began airing programming 24/7.

Starting Monday, June 17, the “The Star-Spangled Banner” will return to KSFY.

Inspired by the American flag flying over Fort McHenry the morning after a bombardment, Francis Scott Key wrote the initial verse of the anthem. He later completed the four verses which a Baltimore newspaper first published, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

Reina Özbay, a nine year-old South Florida girl sings the anthem. Her angelic soprano voice is classically trained, and she studies opera and musical theater. A gifted film and theatre actress, she made her professional stage debut at the age of seven at South Florida's Stage Door Theatre. When not performing, Reina enjoys tennis, swimming, bike riding and drawing.

Gray Media Group’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Hilton Howell, announced the initiative last week at the broadcast company’s annual meeting of news directors.