Long-time meteorologist Shawn Cable got a big sendoff in his last day at KSFY.

Several friends, colleagues, and former coworkers stopped by KSFY Morning News or sent Shawn video messages Monday to wish him good luck. You can watch them in the video players attached to this story.

Last month, Shawn announced he is leaving Sioux Falls after 25 years in local television to move to South Carolina, where his girlfriend, former KSFY News Anchor Kamie Roesler, now works.