Kansas man arrested after 30-mile chase in Brown County

A Kansas man faces several charges after police say he led them on a roughly 30-mile chase in northeast South Dakota.

Police say 31-year-old Grant Michael Harris of Overland Park, Kan., was arrested east of Groton following a pursuit that began in Aberdeen.

Officers initially attempted to pull Harris over around 2 a.m. Thursday after they spotted him driving a pickup down the wrong lane of Highway 281 in Aberdeen, according to a press release from the Aberdeen Police Department.

Harris refused to pull over, and led officers on a chase that eventually went east of town on Highway 12. Police deployed stop sticks near the Bath Quick Stop, popping both front tires of the pickup. However, Harris continued east.

Police say Harris drove another 20 miles on the rims, before finally coming to a rest in the center median a few miles east of Groton.

Harris allegedly refused to comply with officers' orders. Police broke out the back window, and deployed pepper balls into the interior of the pickup. Harris exited the vehicle and finally surrendered to police.

Police say they found methamphetamine in the pickup, as well as six firearms.

Harris was arrested and charged with aggravated eluding, reckless driving, DUI, possession of controlled substance, and obstructing law enforcement. He was also booked on a warrant out of Johnson County, Kansas.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office and the Groton Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

In the press release, police noted the make of each gun found in Harris' vehicle, asking that anyone who may be missing one of these weapons to contact police:

Savage 270 Win Short Mag Bolt, silver and black with scope

Savage 17 HMR bolt rifle, silver and black with scope

Marlin 22 Lever rifle, black and brown with scope

Ruger 357 Mag revolver, silver and black, black holster

Ruger 22 Bearcat Revolver, black and brown, black holster

Western Field 16-gauge pump shotgun

