Keeping athletes healthy during sport seasons

A tragic incident has parents once again taking a look at the health of their athlete and the overall safety of sports. Dr. Sam Schimelpfenig works in Avera pediatric and adolescent sports medicine and says he's done a lot of physicals and keeps an eye out for any signs a child might not be able to participate in a particular sport.

"The biggest ones I would ask is if there is a family history of heart disease and particularly if there is a history of the family having heart disease early in life," he said. "So, 30s and 40s, we're already having heart problems we worry about that."

Other signs to look for are if your child feels a pain in their chest while exercising, they get tired faster than their friends or pass out while exercising.

"Those to us are huge red flags that maybe there is something going on with the heart or the neurological system that we need to be looking into more," he said.

Communication is another critical factor for any parent. Dr. Schimelpfenig says peer pressure or the pressure to not disappoint coaches or teammates could be a possible reason for a child not to ask for help. But, it's essential to let them know to speak up if they are not feeling okay.

Dr. Schimelpfenig says seven though things ramp up in the summer to always make time to visit your family's doctor for a physical.

"The advantage of having your pediatrician or family medicine doctor do it versus someone who has never seen your child before is the advantage of having their whole history in front of you; their whole chart is there," he said.

Every student participating in sports in South Dakota must pass a physical, and depending on the school district, you may need one every one to three years.