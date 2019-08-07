Motorcycle safety tips to remember when riding around

The first fatal crash of the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally happened Monday afternoon.

The South Dakota Highway Department says a 29-year-old man was northbound on a motorcycle on North Rochford Road, 12 miles from Lead when he failed to negotiate a right curve. The driver crossed the center line and slid into the ditch and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a helmet.

Eighteen other people have been injured in accidents this year, which is down from last year, but still concerning.

With motorcyclists gearing up for the final weekend of the Rally, motorcycle safety has become an important thing to remember.

Be sure to check your bike before hitting the road. Check road conditions and make sure your helmet is up to date.

Be sure to get other gear in order, such as a jacket, pants, gloves, and protective eyewear.