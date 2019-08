Sioux Falls mayor Paul Ten Haken declared Aug. 2 as Keith Urban day in Sioux Falls.

The country artist is kicking off the start of the 80th year of the Sioux Empire Fair.

Mayor Ten Haken is encouraging the community to welcome the famous country artist to the city.

The concert is a special ticketed event. Keith Urban will be performing with special guest Chris Janson at the Grandstand. The concert kicks off tonight at 8:00 p.m.