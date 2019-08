Grammy Award winner Kenny G will perform this holiday season at the Washington Pavilion.

Kenny G will bring his "Miracles of Holiday & Hits" tour to Sioux Falls on Dec. 17.

The smooth jazz saxophonist topped the adult contemporary charts in the late 1980s and early ’90s and has released several holiday albums.

The concert is Dec. 17. Tickets go on sale Aug. 23 and start at $36.