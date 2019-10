A 49-year-old Keystone man has been identified as the victim in a one-vehicle crash west of the town Saturday morning.

Troy Thorson was driving a pickup westbound on Old Hill City Road when he lost control near Lafferty Gulch Road, according to a release from the state Public Safety Department. The pickup went off the road, hit a culvert and rolled.

Thorson, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.