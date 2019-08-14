Kids enjoy Discover Aviation Day

Area youth spent the day learning about technology, engineering, and science during Discover Aviation Day on Wednesday.

The event is held for kids as part of the Sioux Falls Air Show.

Kids work learned from engineers at Raven Industries and they say events like this are just as much fun for them as they are for the kids.

"I love doing stuff like this, I love working with kids, I love teaching kids about engineering and getting them interested in technology and hopefully I'll inspire one of them to go into engineering someday," said Mike Smith, Principal Aerospace Engineer with Raven Industries.

This was the first "Discover Aviation Day" but organizers hope to make it an annual event.