Kids in Hot Cars: The one app you can download today to help

Sioux Falls first responders are reminding parents of the deadly risk of leaving children in warm cars after a child died recently in Sioux City.

A child in a car seat

"It really becomes almost like an oven," Sioux Falls Police officer Sam Clemens said. He knows the dangers of a child left in a car on a hot day. "It's hot outside, it's going to be hotter inside."

Research shows parents who forgot their child in a hot car come from every social class. Reports have indicated doctors, social workers, a college professor, a postal worker, and numerous trade workers have forgotten a silent, sleeping baby in their car who died in the heat.

There are ways to keep your baby on your mind, once you arrive at your destination.

Steve Fessler, Division Chief with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, says putting one of your personal items next to your baby could be helpful. "Your purse, or a wallet or a bag or a computer, setting that in your backseat also so when you get out, it's something you need," Fessler said.

It becomes a routine, which is also a reminder to check the car seat.

"It's kind of strange to say that you'd be more conscious of grabbing your purse than remembering that you have a child in the back, but in the fast-paced lives that we live, it's easy for those mistakes to happen," said Fessler.

The deaths nationwide often come down to two things, either the parent forgot their child was in the car, or they thought the child would be ok for just a few minutes while they ran an errand. Neither are safe according to Clemens.

"Sometimes air conditioners are not able to keep up. Cracking the windows, that just doesn't help. Everybody thinks it helps but it doesn't," said Clemens.

Five percent of parents in a recent survey have admitted actually forgetting a child in their car.

With temperatures climbing by up to 20 degrees every 15 minutes in the summer heat, there are more steps you can take to make sure you don't forget. "Getting it into your everyday life of where you open the rear door every time you get in or get out of your car just to look and see," said Fessler.

There are alarms that attach to a car seat that you can add to your shopping list, but there is one thing you can do today, a 99 cent app that alerts you after you leave your car. It's from a non-profit group called Kars4Kids. You can use the app as a reminder for your pets in the car too.

Studies have indicated nearly every parent thinks they will never forget a baby in a car, yet over 600 children in the last decade have lost their lives.