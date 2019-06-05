Kids learn importance of gardening this summer

Kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire are learning the importance of responsibility through gardening.

They are in charge of watering, weeding, and picking the vegetables throughout the summer.

Today, the kids started the project by planting their new crops.

"There are actually a lot of great skills that they are able to learn, patience being one of them," said Rebecca Wimmer, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire CEO. "Obviously you don't get to plant one day and harvest the next. So there is a lot of patience that goes into it. A lot of understanding that you've got to tend to and cultivate something."

The kids will also learn the science behind a garden.

KSFY will continue to follow the project throughout the summer as they start harvesting the vegetables.