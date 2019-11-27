Kirk Cousins sends message to Britton-Hecla quarterback injured in game

Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins sent a special video message to a fellow quarterback who recently seriously injured during a game.

Cousins sent a message of support to Britton-Hecla quarterback Trevor Zuehlke Tuesday night.

"I heard about what you've been through this fall, and I just wanted to let you know we're praying for you, and thinking of you," Cousins said. "I encourage you to be tough, and keep pushing."

A friend of Zuehlke who posted the video on Facebook told KSFY News an acquaintance Britton-Hecla coach Pat Renner helped make the video possible.

Zuehlke was hospitalized with a head injury following a game back in October. He has been in a Sioux Falls hospital ever since.

Zuehlke has recently received some positive news on his recovery, according to his Caring Bridge journal. His family said he is getting transferred to a special rehabilitation center in Lincoln, Neb. He had originally been scheduled to transfer Tuesday, but a winter storm delayed the trip.