Kite enthusiasts try to bring festival to Tea

A group of kite enthusiasts are trying to bring a kite festival to Tea.

They have been part of several others in different communities.

The organizer of this trial run in the Tea Park on Friday wanted to show kids what a festival looks like.

"That's what we're trying to do," said John Pelczynski. "Draw people in here, draw people into Tea that have never been into Tea and we love showing off our kites. The only thing we get out of it is the excitement of other people's excitement.

Pelczynski said people mentioned they could see the kites from the interstate.

Many of them who flew kites today will head to the kite festival in Brookings on Saturday and Sunday.