Kittens pulled from fire near Lennox

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in near 282nd Street and 469th Avenue in Lennox Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post on the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the house was deemed a total loss, but crews were able to save six newborn kittens inside a small camper that was on fire near the rear of the residence.

The kittens were later turned over to the Sioux Falls Humane Society for ongoing care. The kittens received honorary names of Smokey, Fireball, Charcoal, Fahrenheit, Hot Spot and Ash from the first responders.