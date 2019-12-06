Klinetobe sentenced to life in prison for Jessica Rehfeld murder

A Sturgis man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in the murder of his former girlfriend, Jessica Rehfeld.

Jonathon Klinetobe had earlier plead guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree manslaughter.

After four days of testimony, a judge handed down the life sentence Thursday. Before the sentence was handed down, Klinetobe spoke to the court, saying that he was "sorry" for the family of Jessica Rehfeld as well as to his family.

But, in his final statement, Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo said Klinetobe has not shown "one shred of remorse for the murder of Rehfeld."

In connection to the case, David Schneider pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2017 and Richard Hirth has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. Michael Frye and Garland Brown have pleaded guilty to being accessories to Rehfeld's murder.

