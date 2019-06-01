Kramer family speaks out about Sioux Falls Sanitation

Wednesday, we told you about Sioux Falls Sanitation customers being upset when their trash had not been picked up for almost a month. The same problem has affected people in southern South Dakota and northwest Iowa who use Independence Waste.

Kyle Kramer said that his father Peter Kramer has been painted as someone who has abandoned his businesses, his responsibilities and his wife. He wants to speak on behalf of him to let everyone know why he was taken out of a dangerous situation.

"She told people that he was lazy, that he retired," Son of Peter Kramer, Kyle Kramer said.

Peter Kramer's son Kyle Kramer said those statements aren't true. Kyle reached out to KSFY Wednesday after he saw reports of his father's business in the news again.

"I want people to know the truth. I want people to know that my father would have never let this happen," Kramer said.

In early 2017 Peter was diagnosed with an aggressive type of dementia leaving him mentally incompetent to the point where he couldn't manage the businesses.

Later in 2017 the family collectively decided to move him into assisted living in Florida where his son lives. That’s when Sioux Falls Sanitation and Independence Waste took a turn for the worst.

“We found out in 2018 that there were large sums of money that were being lost every month," Kramer said.

Peter owns half of the company with his business partner and wife Kay Kramer who he hasn't seen in years. November of 2017 was the last time he saw his wife and a functioning business.

"The line of communication it's absurd, it was obscene. She would not speak to us at all," Kramer said.

And to this day no one has been able to reach Kay. I went down to Hawarden, Iowa to see if I could talk with her but nobody was home.

With Peter not getting any better Kyle and his sister Torrie tried to reach out on his behalf but they say Kay wouldn't share any information which created a legal battle.

Kyle said his father strongly believed in making a good first impression and setting the bar high.

"If it's OK I want to take the opportunity just to apologize on behalf of my dad. To the customers that didn't have their trash picked up and have dealt with just a complete lack of competency and a horrible tumultuous decline in service," Kramer said.

KSFY News asked Kyle if he knew if anyone who is owed money will ever get it back and he said he doesn't know right now.

The company will be sold and they're currently working out the details now.

Below you'll find the full statement from Kyle Kramer and Torrie Baker on behalf of their father Peter Kramer.

First and foremost, we would like to deeply and sincerely apologize on behalf of our father,

Peter Kramer, to the employees, customers, vendors, and other affiliated contacts who have

done business with Independence Waste and Sioux Falls Sanitation of which our father shares

part ownership with his wife, Kay Kramer.

To the customers who have seen decline in services over the course of the last two

years, we have read your reviews, and heard your cry outs. It breaks our heart to see our

father’s career legacy and good name be destroyed in just a matter of months since his

departure in November of 2017. We understand in our father’s absence the businesses have

experienced a tremendous decline in the quality of service that was once a constant, and it

appears absolute chaos has now ensued as a result. If our father were able speak on his own

behalf, he would be sincerely embarrassed by this lackluster service that you have had to

endure.

To the employees, we recognize your working conditions have been disastrous and

inconsistent, and we would like you to know we are wholeheartedly disappointed that our

attempts to help the business maintain its functionality over the last two years have fallen on

deaf ears. My brother has spoken to many of you through social media outlets and phone

conversations, and all of your stories have weighed on him heavily. You and your families do

not deserve the injustices that have affected your benefits, your paychecks, and your livelihood.

Even our father, as part owner, has experienced the struggle of losing healthcare benefits on

multiple occasions.

To the vendors and other affiliated contacts, we recognize that your relationship with

K&P Services and Sioux Falls Sanitation LLC has diminished greatly and you have been

completely excommunicated. We, as his children, would like to extend our most sincere

apologies. These were not the core values that my father instilled in his practice of business,

and it is shameful to see how badly you have been let down.

In August of 2017, our father was diagnosed with an extremely aggressive form of

dementia (i.e. Lewy Body Dementia). Cognitive deficits were noticed long before his diagnosis

of Lewy Body. We were under the impression these deficits were related to a previous

diagnosis of Parkinson’s which he was diagnosed with in 2011. Following his diagnosis from a

highly competent and experienced team of neurologists and psychologists at Mayo Clinic of

Rochester, Minnesota; my father’s business partner and wife, severely neglected his care, and

refused to accept his diagnosis as truth. By November 2017, it became incredibly dangerous to

his health and safety, which prompted his removal from care by his son (Kyle Kramer) and

myself (Torrie Baker). We were alerted by immediate family member’s of Kay Kramer, as well

as a close friend of the family, that our father was in a dangerous living situation. After explicit

instructions, and a family meeting regarding his treatment and care needs with our stepmother

Kay, myself, brother and a host of social workers and doctors, our father continued to be left

unattended, unable to contact his wife and primary caretaker for hours on end day after day. He

was confused, experiencing terrifying graphic hallucinations, falling, and failing to maintain what

should have been an incredibly regimented medication routine. In addition, he no longer had the

mental or physical capacity to prepare meals for himself, and most importantly, should never

been behind the wheel of a vehicle. On numerous occasions, we were notified by family and

friends that he had been seen on the road.

As of December 2017, our father was deemed mentally incompetent to manage his own

personal and business affairs by two separate neurologists; one of Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville,

Florida, and the other by his long-term neurologist in Port Orange, Florida.

We are sharing this deeply personal information with you regarding our father’s mental state,

because we want to convey the truth to you as to why he abruptly left the business in November

of 2017. Since that date, our father has been painted by his business partner as an abandoner

of not only herself as his wife, but also his business, his customers, and his employees. Kay

Kramer, to this day, believes that our father was mis diagnosed, she still refuses to accept his

decline, instead spreading rumors that he simply retired to the sunshine state, abandoned her,

and is a lazy owner. I can assure all of you that our father did not abandon anyone or any of his

responsibilities. He was rescued from a dangerous situation, and is now suffering as he rapidly

loses control of the executive function of his brain. Our father was the furthest thing from a lazy

owner, he poured his heart and soul into building what was a very successful, profitable, and

community-based company on the outskirts of the greater Sioux City area and later in Sioux

Falls, South Dakota. To date, our father’s decline has been rapid and devastating to his

children, grandchildren, and siblings. We have witnessed a once vibrant, charismatic, driven,

and loving businessman and father deteriorate into a wheelchair bound man, who needs

constant care and assistance with all of his activities of daily living. When our father first arrived

in Florida, we immediately took action to obtain the necessary therapies that he was in need of,

and he is now living full time at an assisted living facility that specializes in memory care. As his

power of attorney and daughter, not only has there been zero contact from Kay Kramer

regarding business affairs since November 2017, but she also seems to have little desire to

contact either myself or my brother with regard to her husband’s ongoing health decline. The

lines of communication have deteriorated even further as of recently, as I know the majority of

you are also experiencing at this time. We have had to resort to a extremely strained line of

communication through lawyers.

In closing, we felt compelled to release this statement to local news sources, so that

customers, employees, and other businesses affiliated could better understand the reason

behind our father’s departure, and have a clear picture as to why you have experienced such

tumultuous business practices with our father’s business ventures over the last two years. What

hurts us the most, pertains to a lesson that our dad taught to both of us as children, which we

have carried with us into our own careers and lives; he continually reminded us, that you only

get one chance to make a first impression on people, so you have to strive to offer your best on

every encounter. We fear that the lasting impression you will have with Independence Waste

and Sioux Falls Sanitation will inevitably be a negative one. As such, we once again, offer our

deepest apologies to all involved.

Sincerely,

Kyle Kramer and Torrie Baker

