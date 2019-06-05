Krebs named chair of Miss America Organization board

A South Dakota native has been tabbed as the next leader of the Miss America Organization.

Shantel Krebs will serve as the next chair for the Miss America Organization board, the organization announced Wednesday.

Krebs has served on the board since October, 2018. The De Smet native served as South Dakota Secretary of State from 2014-2018, and served in the state legislature from 2005-2015. She competed in the Miss America Competition as Miss South Dakota in 1997.

Krebs was unanimously elected as the next MAO Board Chair, according to a press release from the organization. She will replace outgoing chair Gretchen Carlson.