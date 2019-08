A country songwriting legend is coming to Sioux Falls this fall.

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers are performing at the Washington Pavilion on November 10.

Tickets go on sale August 16 at 10 a.m. You can find ticket information here.

Starting in the 1970s, Kristofferson helped redefine country music with some of his songs like “Me and Bobby McGee,” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night."