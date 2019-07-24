LSS program creates special friendships in Sioux Falls

Making new friends can sometimes be tough especially if you're older.

Maybe your friends and family aren't nearby or maybe they've passed on.

There is a program in Sioux Falls designed to meet this specific need of pairing people up who could use some time with a friend.

it was a great day for Shirley Gerling and Denise Elvecrog to get together to do a little window shopping in downtown Sioux Falls.

"It's a wonderful way to get out, to do things. We go out and have lunch together or go to programs.", said Gerling.

"The more friends you have in life, the better it is." said Elvecrog.

The friendship Shirley and Denise share is one of mutual admiration and at the same time mutual benefit.

Shirley is new to the Sioux Falls area and needed someone she could spend some time with.

Denise doesn't have family here in Sioux Falls so she was in the same boat.

"Spending time with Shirley is so amazing.", said Elvecrog.

"Fun. Companionship. Just to get out and do things different." said Gerling.

So how did they get paired up together like this?

iI's the result of a Lutheran Social Services program called 'Better Together'.

They find older folks who could use a friend...and then.....they find them a friend.

"She is great. She is patient. She has taken me shopping and helped me and she's a wonderful friend." said Gerling.

The time commitment for a 'Better Together' volunteer like Denise is four hours a month.

At first she wondered if she would be able to keep that commitment. But now...

"We exceed that pretty much every month." said Elvecrog.

In fact, Shirley says if she didn't have Denise as a friend she would probably spend most days in her apartment reading.

And while that's not all bad Shirley says what she has been able to experience because of this friendship has made her life even better.

"Christmas at the Cathedral, the symphony, all of these things that you wouldn't do without 'Better Together'." said Gerling.

