La. man drowns during underwater-style marriage proposal

A dream vacation for a Louisiana couple took a devastating turn after a man drowned while proposing to his girlfriend.

Kenesha Antoine, the girlfriend, announced the devastating news on Facebook that her boyfriend, Steven Weber Jr., drowned while he asked her to marry him.

In the Facebook post, she shared a video she took of Weber swimming underwater with a note in a plastic bag.

The note read, “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you, but everything I love about you, I love more every day.”

On the other side of the note, Weber asked Antoine to marry him. In the video, she says, "Yes," and Weber swims out of the frame.

“There are no words adequate enough to honor the beautiful soul that is Steven Weber, Jr. You were a bright light to everyone you encountered,” she wrote in her post. “You never met a stranger, and you brought so much joy to so many people. You were kind, compassionate, you regularly made me cry with laughter, and you showered me with a love like none I’d ever experienced.”

According to his Facebook profile, Weber was an “RA at St. Christopher’s Addiction Wellness Center.”

