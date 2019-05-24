Lake Alvin closed to swimming until further notice

The swimming beach at Lake Alvin Recreation Area near Harrisburg is currently closed following routine testing that showed unhealthy levels of bacteria in the water.

In a press release, District Park Supervisor Jason Baumann said, “Following heavy rains, we see an increase in the amount of runoff into our lakes and streams. That runoff picks up contaminants along the way and deposits them into the water. Higher levels of contaminants are seen initially, but it usually dissipates pretty quickly thanks to the natural filtration provided by the lake.”

Baumann adds that the lake is still safe for fishing; and that the concern is ingesting or submerging in the water.

Testing will continue, and the beach will reopen when the water again reaches appropriate levels.