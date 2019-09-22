Lake Andes fights back flooding

Extensive rainfall continues devastating communities across South Dakota and some of them since March.

Houses have been underwater for a while now and people continue to worry.

Lake Andes received flooding in March that covered one of the main highways to and from town. The water wasn't that bad then, but now those levels are rising with heavy rains adding seven to eight inches.

From frigid temperatures to a bomb cyclone in March, it all led to this moment of major flooding that has yet to let up.

"Our first flood flooded out the highway and the water was not this bad. We didn't have as many homes get damage," Lake Andes Mayor Ryan Frederick said.

He’s is leading the push to return the town's sense of normalcy.

"We're kind of trying to come up with a plan to get rid of the water, but that's a lot of hoops to jump through. We can't just cut it open and let it go because we do have people downriver," Mayor Frederick said.

Lake Andes isn't flowing out as it should. Kristin Dvorak posted to Facebook expressing her frustrations hoping to start a ripple effect with shares that would make waves.

"It was just very hard seeing what's been going on with our town," Dvorak said.

Her parents’ home lies along the lake nearly overcome by flooding. The community came to her aid to help build a berm of more than 2,000 sandbags.

"It was just so disheartening to go in the house and all that water was in the basement. I never thought in a million years that this lake could ever do that to this town," Dvorak said.

"Lake Andes is a great community to live in and everybody's offered help,” Frederickson said.

With dozens of families displaced and homes damaged they're looking for any help they can get.

"I hope that we can get some help to find a solution to find a way to get this water gone so our town literally doesn't sink," Dvorak said.

The community is remaining hopeful and is coming together. Dvorak says it’s a group effort by that state, county and the community.

Emergency management has been working with the city to come up with a plan and they've been in contact with the governor's office.

The city has been working non-stop with volunteers to help sandbag making sure the lift station doesn't compromise.

