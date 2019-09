A number of businesses at the Lake Lorraine development in Sioux Falls are working together to hold a job fair.

The job fair will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Grand Living at Lake Lorraine.

Organizers say the fair will connect potential employees to several full-time and part-time, seasonal positions available.

