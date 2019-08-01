Warm weather needed to drop Lake Poinsett water level

According to the National Weather Service the water level of Lake Poinsett remains the 2nd highest on record. Spring flooding took a toll on homes and cabins on the lake.

"Right off the end of the wall here the water is about 4 feet deep, and normally I would have about 20 feet of beach," John Hurley said.

Hurley owns Hurley's Motorboat Beach Bar. If you have been to Lake Poinsett, you probably know the beach he is talking about. It is completely under water. Campsites are also under.

Pat McNamara lives on the lake. He says on the north side, many homes have water in them. Some homes are boarded up, some are unlivable.

There's just no place for the water to go. The lake does have an outlet into the Big Sioux River, but the Big Sioux is full.

"It's (Poinsett) like a bathtub there is no drain for the water to come out. The only way for it to come out is through evaporation," National Weather Service Hydrologist Mike Gillispie said.

He says there is no distinct timeline for when this water goes down, but warm weather is needed.

"If we start seeing some warmer temperatures for a little bit, we should start seeing some improvement," he said.

Despite the water being so high, those on the lake say recreation has been steady, and most businesses have been able to stay open.