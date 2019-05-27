Lake residents fending off rising water

The land mass between Lakes Thompson and Henry is slowly being engulfed by continually rising waters. It is not a new problem for land to slowly disappear into two of the larger lakes in Kingsbury County. In fact, county commissioners say the problem goes back decades. If you are able to make it through to Twin Lakes Road as of now, you are forced to walk a tight rope because the beaches are pretty much non-existent at this point and that's on a good day.

Kingsbury County officials are well aware of this as they tell me it's been a problem that goes back to the 80’s and most recently 2011. As one of the largest lakes in South Dakota, it is not easy to control the volume of water and neighboring county leaders also have a say in what happens. Lake Thompson stretches a few miles south of the affected area, but the drainage system is not favorable.

If you could get consistent drainage south, then that excess water becomes a problem for everyone else in its path.

One of the few things county commissioners can do is work on easements to allow better access, but right now it's a matter of getting by until the water goes down and residents like Lloyd Pukis does not want to wake up one day on an island.

"Without the water going down, the problem is just going to get worse,” he said. “Down by Miner County there [are] a bunch of culverts where the water is not freely running through, and that drowns Lake Thompson. Had those culverts been unplugged in April, a lot of these roads would have never flooded."

There are a few older residents such as Pukis that you could imagine would have a tough time getting emergency help if need be. If emergency help was needed, personnel would have to do what residents have been doing and take a four wheeler out to those somewhat isolated locations.

It's a conversation that has included state and even federal leaders, but not much has materialized.

The local townships that could possibly build something run into conflicts with Game, Fish and Parks. They actually had to remove a road they built which cost $15,000 to build...and then $15,000 to remove.