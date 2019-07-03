Lake safety on the Fourth of July

Conservation Officers with the Game, Fish and Parks Department in Aberdeen said the water levels on lakes are great heading into the Fourth of July holiday.

Now officers want people to do the early work before getting out on the water.

"We've had plenty of rain, but with with our reservoir's, our water levels are at a good stage right now and we're not worried about the no wake zone," South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Nick Cochran said.

Preparation is key.

"Make sure you have all the safety equipment you need. Life jackets for everybody on board, that fit and are serviceable, and can be easily grabbed out of the compartments," Cochran said.

Although that should be the case every time you go on the water, Fourth of July tends to be a little more hectic.

"You can legally have an open container in a boat while you're out doing your recreational activities, but the driver of that boat has to stay below the legal limit which is .08.

Eric Hamiel and his daughters, like many families, enjoy spending this time of year out on the water.

"I like to play on the maui mat and do gymnastics tricks," said Eliza Hamiel, daughter of Eric Hamiel.

Although he doesn't drink alcohol, Eric knows many people will be. He makes sure everybody on his boat has access to life jackets.

"I have the kids keep them on, and for the adults, it's up to them but typically we have them on the pontoon, easily accessible under the seat so if they need them they can just lift up the seat and grab them," Eric Hamiel, boater said.

GF&P Conservation Officer Nick Cochran hopes everybody has the same mindset as Nick, and enjoys their holiday.

"Everybody has a fun weekend, they're safe out there, and that we don't have any major incidents happen during that weekend because it does wreck the holiday for everybody," Cochran said.

